Keybank National Association OH Sells 187 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $735.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 160.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $710.96 and its 200 day moving average is $701.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

