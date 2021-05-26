Keybank National Association OH Sells 481 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $376,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

