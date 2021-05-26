KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $84.00 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

