Killam Apartment REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.77. 333,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.34. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.15.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

