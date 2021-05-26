Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KGDEY. CICC Research upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

KGDEY stock traded up $51.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.00. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -259.18 and a beta of 0.20. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $523.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.12.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

