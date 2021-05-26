Kleros Trading 9% Lower This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $93.37 million and $5.28 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.52 or 0.00853935 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

