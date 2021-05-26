Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 12,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 12,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

Koç Holding AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

