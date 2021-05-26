Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

