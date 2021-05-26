Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.70 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.50. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOS. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

