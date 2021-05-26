K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the April 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Commerzbank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

