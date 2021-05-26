KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $14.20

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $14.72. KT shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 11,485 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get KT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.