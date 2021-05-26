KuCoin Token Reaches Market Cap of $582.11 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.27 or 0.00018349 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $582.11 million and $23.34 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.81 or 0.00964270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.22 or 0.09855033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00091296 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

