Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.82

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 21358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHNGY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.