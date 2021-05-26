Landbox Price Tops $0.0984 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Landbox has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $66,195.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00356026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00187724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00834943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00031758 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

