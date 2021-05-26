Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,697,062 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of £5.68 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.21.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

