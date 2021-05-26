Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

In other news, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last three months.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

