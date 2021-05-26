Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Hits $2.71 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $301,842.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00353696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00187395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00834840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

