Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Shares Down 4.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 152,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 329,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

