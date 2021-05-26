LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush Sells 7,143 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LMAT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 86,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.34.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.