LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush Sells 7,143 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMAT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 86,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

