Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $12.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. 26,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $14,668,200.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $340,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,548,030 shares of company stock worth $98,221,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.