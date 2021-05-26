Liberum Capital Boosts Gateley (LON:GTLY) Price Target to GBX 300

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its target price upped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.33 ($3.05).

LON GTLY opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.72. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £236.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

