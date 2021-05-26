Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of LMNR opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $322.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,790 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,548.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 8,542 shares worth $152,623. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth $181,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.