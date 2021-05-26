Lincoln National Corp Buys 14,361 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 293,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

