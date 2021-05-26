Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

WMT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.26. 215,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

