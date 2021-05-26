Lincoln National Corp Has $10.51 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,064,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,810,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,745 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

