Lincoln National Corp Has $143.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $143,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.