Lincoln National Corp Has $23.07 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 822,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,219,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

