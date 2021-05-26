Lincoln National Corp Sells 15,649 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 192,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000.

FNDF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 8,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,113. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

