Lincoln National Corp Sells 9,490 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.85. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,279. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $178.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.