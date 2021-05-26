Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 369,836 shares.The stock last traded at $17.51 and had previously closed at $17.30.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market cap of $860.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $19,165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 263,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

