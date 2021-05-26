LinkEye (LET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $378,530.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $378,530.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

