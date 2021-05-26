Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $839.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

