Litecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.53 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion and $4.53 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $193.40 or 0.00500557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

