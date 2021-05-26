LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.550–0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.33 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -1.900–1.780 EPS.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 422,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,175. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.07.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $425,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,379 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

