LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 11,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. LiveRamp has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $87.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

