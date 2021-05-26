LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

