Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

