London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.99 and last traded at $107.99. Approximately 3,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.85.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.