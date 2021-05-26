Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of RIDE opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.