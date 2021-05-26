Lordstown Motors’ (RIDE) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIDE. Bank of America started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

