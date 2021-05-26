Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,078 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.