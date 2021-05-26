Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6,498.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

