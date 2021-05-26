Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3,821.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Appian by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Appian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -166.12 and a beta of 1.70. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

