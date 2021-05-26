Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.07. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.