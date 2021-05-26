Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Deluxe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.