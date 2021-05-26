Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

PTGX opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

