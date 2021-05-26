Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-$86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average is $175.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

