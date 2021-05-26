Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 1,372.55 ($17.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £370.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. Lowland Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 888 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,395 ($18.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.64.

In related news, insider Susan Gaynor Coley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) per share, for a total transaction of £6,470 ($8,453.10).

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

