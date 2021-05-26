LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.62 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $69.62 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00082333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.01024301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.51 or 0.09814135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00091956 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,423 coins and its circulating supply is 282,648,558 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

