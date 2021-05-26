Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 8,805,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,046,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

